Water park season is here: Skip the lines and save!

After-school special highlights Cultus Lake Waterpark’s month-long season-opener

This is one after-school special you won’t want to miss!

Here on the Lower Mainland, June brings more than summer sun … it also brings waterpark season. And that means the opportunity to enjoy all thrills and spills at great savings and without the crowds.

Cultus Lake Waterpark – B.C’s largest waterpark – opens for the season this week, with a month-long after-school sliding special: just $12 for four hours of sliding before closing, including taxes and parking, says Chris Steunenberg. And with the end of school just around the corner, the special also makes it a popular option for birthday parties, he adds.

Better yet, don’t forget to keep your ticket stub for even more savings: on the back you’ll find a coupon for up to $11 off an unlimited ride wristband at the Adventure Park, opening June 15. Check the website for all the details: Cultus.com

What’s new for the season:

Through the winter, Cultus Lake Waterpark

staff have been hard at work on improvements to the customer experience at the park, including additional covered picnic tables – the perfect place to set up for the afternoon and enjoy the fun, Steunenberg says. Families can bring in their own snacks from home (no outside commercial food) or choose from a variety of on-site dining options.

Park users of all ages will love the updates to the hot tubs, now even more efficient, and refreshed with vibrant colours and more interactive spray equipment.

“It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to our customers to stay modern and continue to enhance that family experience,” Steunenberg says. “While other facilities have leaned more toward adult offerings, we are family oriented and that’s not going to change.”

June’s afterschool special is all part of that, and making sliding accessible for families, he notes. “It’s very popular – not only is it an affordable way for families to get out there, and have some fun on the slides, but they can do it without all the line-ups!”

That means getting in those runs on the hugely popular Rattler, Valley of Fear, Radical Rapids and Colossal Canyon before the summer crowds.

And even if the air is a little cooler, the water is heated and numerous pools around the park will get you warmed up in no time!

***

Welcoming guests for more than 30 years, the family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages. And for thrill seekers, find some of the most extreme waterslides you’ll ever ride!

Check out cultus.com for all the details!

 

