Welcome home: Independent senior living in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge seniors have a new housing option that allows them to stay independent and active, right in the heart of their community.

Columbus Charities Association, a local non-profit that operates seven residences around the Lower Mainland and BC, recently assumed ownership of the former Legion House apartment residence at 11797 Burnett St.

An inviting Craftsman-style building, Christopherson House offers 19 secure, one-bedroom independent living suites, each with its own patio, says the association’s Mike Garisto.

Welcoming both singles and couples age 55+, residents enjoy a variety of amenities and services, including dietician-designed meals and hydro included in their $1,895 monthly rent, an amenity room for activities and a bus for regular outings. Residents appreciate the inside scooter parking with recharging station and complimentary laundry machines, along with housekeeping and linen service available for a fee.

To further support residents, Christopherson House has also aligned itself with the local Independence Matters Support Services, whose experienced team has offered non-medical care for seniors and others for 12 years.

Providing both care aid and companionship, services include support with personal care, such as showering or medication reminders, grocery shopping or drives to appointments. For other clients, the focus is on companionship, sharing visits at home or enjoying walks to local parks, for example, says Independence Matters owner Heather Morris.

“One of the things we offer is the ability for people to stay in their homes longer,” Morris says, emphasizing the importance of keeping clients engaged and participating in their community.

Care support can be particularly valuable for couples who want to stay together, but where one partner has become more of a caregiver to their spouse. Respite care provides a much-needed break for the caregiver, giving them time with their own friends or for self-care that’s so important to prevent them from getting burned out.

Visit times are flexible and personalized, depending on the client’s needs, with no minimum time required, Morris says.

Christopherson House is the newest addition for Columbus Homes, which has operated in the Greater Vancouver area for 50 years, Garisto notes. Additional residences are located in Vancouver, Delta and Chilliwack, along with two others in Prince Rupert.

To learn more about the residential opportunities at Christopherson House or Columbus Charities Association’s other properties, visit colchar.org or call today to arrange a tour – 604-250-6444.











