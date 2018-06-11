With nature on your doorstep and town just steps away, this exciting new project offers the best of both worlds.

Welcome home to your West Coast retreat

Waterfront location inspires new Sooke Harbour residences

If you’ve dreamed of waterfront living, with a vibrant, active community at your doorstep, downsizing to Vancouver Island’s West Coast has definite benefits.

Picture yourself away from the hustle and bustle of the city – close enough to enjoy all Victoria has to offer, but with the ability to indulge your passion for an active coastal lifestyle.

Stroll to town to enjoy a morning coffee with friends, and browse the farmer’s market for fresh, local ingredients for an evening barbecue on your spacious patio overlooking Sooke Harbour. If a dinner out appeals, the Best Western Prestige Hotel and renowned Wild Mountain restaurant are among your neighbours!

In the afternoon, launch your kayak from the dock or enjoy an easy cycle through coastal forest. It’s all possible from the Residences on Sooke Harbour.

Limited-edition luxury in a spectacular setting

Situated among some of the most spectacular surroundings in the province, this limited collection of 27 luxurious condominium homes offers roomy one-bedrooms from as large as 890-square feet and two-bedrooms to about 1,240 square-foot. A selection of three bedrooms is also available.

“Maybe it’s a dream to have a waterfront home,” says Jesse Fitzpatrick, who is developing the Residences with brother John and father Daniel. “As one of the fastest-growing areas in B.C., Sooke offers an opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of an up-and-coming community with an abundance of natural amenities, and still be just a short way from the city of Victoria.”

Should other destinations beckon, your new home is only about 45 minutes from Victoria’s Inner Harbour, or connect to the BC Ferries and Victoria International Airport in just over an hour.

Indoor-outdoor living

With interiors from renowned West Coast designer JC Scott, the homes are offered in two finish levels – Harbourside, positioned to capture sweeping 180-degree ocean vistas, and Residences, which all enjoy views of this gateway to the Pacific Ocean.

The beauty at its doorstep was essential to the design as well as the layout. “We wanted it to have a West Coast retreat feel to it,” Fitzpatrick says, pointing to the expansive decks offering lots of liveable outdoor space and natural gas hookups, the modern stone and wood exterior siding.

Soaring windows capture the natural light and breathtaking views, while interiors include durable oak engineered hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and wood veneer cabinets with stainless steel Jenn-Air kitchen appliance package, roller blinds and natural gas fireplace.

Additional amenities include a private harbourside fitness studio, secure vehicle and bicycle parking and kayak storage.

Victoria’s well-known Homewood Construction is building the project, which includes a small ground-floor commercial area. With an expected fall start, completion is expected around the summer of 2020.

Read to learn more: Visit sookeharbourliving.com or contact 250-244-1799.

 

