‘We’re here to help’: Timely hearing solutions when and where they’re needed

The Crystal Vision and Better Hearing Centre team is here to help in Maple Ridge: Kim See, Maggie McCleod, Don Macleod, Hayley Marricks and Shelby Croteau.

When your hearing aid isn’t working properly – or at all – the impact can be significant, fuelling the isolation many are already experiencing. It can be difficult to join in conversation with family and friends or hear vital information while undertaking essential tasks like shopping or banking.

Yet many local hearing clinics are having to close their doors to drop-in clients because they lack space for physical distancing. “We’ve heard from a number of people that rather than trying to schedule a time, they’re going without adjustments to their hearing aid and even without batteries. That can significantly impact their quality of life,” says Julie Stelmack, operations manager at Maple Ridge’s Crystal Vision and Better Hearing Centres. “We’re here to help.”

It’s why the team at the family-owned-and-operated clinic goes out of their way to ensure clients have the tools they need to better engage in the community around them. As one client noted, with “amazing customer service and always giving back to the community … they go above and beyond!”

Here’s a look at some of the ways they make that happen:

Ample room for physical distancing: The doors to the Maple Ridge store are open for drop-in, with room to welcome clients safely. “Our doors are open and because of our space, we’re able to manage physical distancing in the store,” Stelmack says.

Everyone is welcome: Even if you bought your hearing aid elsewhere, the local team welcomes you for questions, adjustments or repair. “We’re happy to help, and we service just about every brand,” Stelmack notes, adding that in recognizing the importance of hearing aids and eyeglasses to clients’ quality of life, the centre is also pleased to offer free adjustments.

Convenient hours + flexible services: Recognizing that especially now, people need flexibility in their services, the clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 Monday to Saturday. And while ample room is available inside, curb-side service is also available, in addition to home visits for those unable to get to the store, Stelmack says.

“We just want to let the community know that we’re here to help in any way we can,” Stelmack says. “We realize people have options and we want them to feel comfortable in coming to us.”

Located in Maple Ridge at 22540 Dewdney Trunk Rd., stop by the Crystal Vision and Better Hearing Centre today, call 604-466-3937 or visit online at cvoh.ca. For added convenience, you’ll also find locations available in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and White Rock.

