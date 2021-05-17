Hometown Heroes Lottery spokesperson Sebastian Sevallo outside of the 5,137 sq. ft. Grand Prize home in Langley, in Murrayville.

Hometown Heroes Lottery spokesperson Sebastian Sevallo outside of the 5,137 sq. ft. Grand Prize home in Langley, in Murrayville.

Win big and help our Heroes

Get your tickets to win a $2.6 million Grand Prize – and support two great causes

Tickets for the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery are almost sold out (over 90 per cent sold) – so, this could be your last chance to get in to win one of nine Grand Prize options. With your ticket purchases, you’ll be helping our health care heroes by supporting VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Every ticket changes a life. And, any ticket could be a winner!

This year’s Grand Prize home options are located throughout British Columbia in the province’s most desirable locales: choose a home in the Lower Mainland, with a $2.6-million South Surrey package or a $2.6-million Langley package; live the city life with a $2.4-million sub-penthouse condo package in Vancouver, or a jaw-dropping $2.6-million sub-penthouse condo package in North Vancouver, with amazing views at Park West at Lions Gate Village; choose the North Island or South Island, with either a $2.4-million SookePoint package or a $2.4-million Courtenay home package at Crown Isle; or, live like a multi-millionaire in the Okanagan, with a Kelowna home at Granite at McKinley Beach or a Penticton home at The Ridge. (Both Okanagan home packages are worth over $2.4 million.)

Or, of course, you could choose $2.1 million tax-free cash.

(Video tours, photo galleries, and virtual tours of this year’s Grand Prize homes are available for viewing on heroeslottery.com.)

In total, there are over 3,200 prizes up for grabs in the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery, worth over $3.2 million total. And, you can win even more if you get your tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS and the 50/50 PLUS. (The 50/50 jackpot is once again on a record-breaking pace, and could grow to over $2 million!)

Get your 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets online at heroeslottery.com or by phone at 604-648-4376 (or toll-free at 1-866-597-4376) and you’ll be automatically entered into the $31,000 Heroes Bonus Draw (Deadline: Midnight, Friday, May 28) and the $34,000 Summer Bonus Draw, as well as 51 Early Bird Draws (worth over $150,000 total) and, of course, the Grand Prize Draw.

Tickets cost 3 for $75 / 6 for $125 / 20 for $300.

Lottery spokesperson Karen Khunkhun shows off the 4,724 sq. ft. South Surrey home, part of a $2.6 million Grand Prize package.

Lottery spokesperson Karen Khunkhun shows off the 4,724 sq. ft. South Surrey home, part of a $2.6 million Grand Prize package.

FamiliesPhilanthropy

Previous story
The Future is FROZEN! M&M Food Market Franchise Opportunities

Just Posted

Ron Paley took a kayak trip around Siwash Island, off the Pitt River near Grants Narrows. “With life’s turmoil, I find peace on the waters,” he shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility found on the water

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The Ridge Meadows Flames have announce an outstanding coaching staff for the coming season.
Ridge Meadows Flames add top local coaches to already impressive staff

Bobby Vermette and Brett Sonne announced as new assistants

CubicFarms have announced the addition of Janet Wood to its board of directors. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows/ Langley grow tech business names new member to board of directors

Janet Wood will join the agricultural firm after a brief stint as pres and CEO of Science World

Pitt Meadows residents can take part in a free online emergency preparedness presentation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Sign up in advance. (Pitt Meadows graphic)
Pitt Meadows presentation helps residents prep for emergencies

People can sign up in advance for the Tuesday event

Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson said a quick-thinking neighbour helped keep a utility trailer fire from causing serious damage to a residence (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News file)
Neighbour with garden hose helped save Pitt Meadows home

Helped to prevent fire in trailer from spreading to nearby house

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services)
Wildfire near Harrison Mills grows to 3 hectares, BC Fire Service on site

Resident near wildfire: ‘I pray that the Creator brings rain as soon as possible’

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigating after man found dead in Surrey following a wellness check

IIO says officers ‘reportedly spoke to a man at the home before departing’

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

On Friday night, police were witness to ‘several thousand people staying well into the evening’

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver on Friday, February 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver community leaders call for action following 717% rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

‘The alarming rise of anti-Asian hate in Canada and south of the border shows Asians have not been fully accepted in North America,’ says Carol Lee

Most Read