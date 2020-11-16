You can own a home in Vancouver, with help from these experts

Ben Nishi from FortisBC is one of the industry experts at Home Buying 101, an online video series from Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN).

Buying a home is complicated at the best of times. Add in a global pandemic, and consumers can use all the help they can get.

The Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN) has been helping builders and consumers in the challenging Vancouver market since 1974, and this year they’re adapting their services to help you stay on track.

Every market is different, and at HAVAN’s annual Home Buying Forum you can hear from local industry experts on everything from market research to financial advice and buying strategies. Usually the forum happens in-person, but this year HAVAN is offering a series of videos where all your favourite experts will present helpful tips to improve your house-hunt.

You CAN buy in Vancouver, and HAVAN can help.

2020 housing market insights

Experts at HAVAN say there’s pent-up demand in the Vancouver housing market thanks to the spring’s shut-down, so it’s a great time to sell your home. Lending rates are also at record-setting lows, which means homebuyers are in a strong position as well. But there’s more to home buying than just supply and demand.

What’s the best way to make low lending rates work for you? Where are the hot spots in the Vancouver market right now? If you’re considering a condominium, do you understand strata bylaws? They’re different from condo rules, and understanding them can help you fit into your new community.

Visit the HAVAN website to find videos that dive into every step of the home buying process in 2020. Information is specific to the Vancouver area, and helps prepare consumers for the changes in 2020. Everything from open houses to professional home inspections have modified protocols to adapt to the pandemic, so experienced buyers and first-timers both have a lot to learn.

Check out all nine videos for tips on topics you hadn’t even considered. Wendy Acheson talks about the benefits of purchasing brand new homes, and helps you understand your new home warranty. Collette Gerber shares tips on connecting with realtors in Vancouver’s trending neighbourhood, and Tony Gioventu talks about strata living. Find a full list of topics at havan.ca/homebuying101.

HAVAN focuses on educating, connecting, and advocating for home builders and consumers, and the Home Buyers 101 Forum videos brings all three together. In addition to consumer resources like the Forum, they work with builders to foster industry connections, maintain builder license certifications, advocate in local government and more. Home ownership in Metro Vancouver is possible, if you have the right strategy.

