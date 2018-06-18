All proceeds raised by the Hometown Heroes Lottery support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, and the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

You’ll never get tired of this view

Hometown Heroes: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prizes – worth up to $2.6 million

The drive will take your breath away. But the view? The view will leave you speechless.

And it’s not just the first time you see the homes at Lakestone unfolding on the bluff about the bright blue waters, in B.C.’s impossibly sunny Okanagan Lake Country. But as you walk through the front doors of this brand-new 2,100-square-foot home, into the gorgeous kitchen and stare out across the wood and wicker-decorated living room, you’ll fall in love. Because you’ll realize – this view could be your view every single day.

“It is just breathtaking. You’ll never get sick of this view,” says Karen Khunkhun, spokesperson for the Hometown Heroes Lottery. “The house is so gorgeous… I would not change anything about this home. It is just perfect.

“I’m from Vancouver but I see why people come here and retire here. I love the people here… everyone’s so friendly and welcoming. And it’s just that lake. You just can’t get enough of that beautiful lake.”

The Lake Country home – built by Candle Custom Homes – comes in a $2.2 million Grand Prize package, and is one of seven choices for this year’s biggest winner. There are also packages with homes in South Surrey (one in Crescent Heights, one in Ocean Park), Vancouver Island (at Sooke Point), Penticton (Skaha Hills), and Vancouver (near False Creek, across the street from Science World), with the largest package worth a whopping $2.6 million.

Or, there’s the $2.1 million tax-free cash option – enough to make someone a multi-millionaire!

Tickets start at three for $75 – plus you can buy tickets for B.C.’s biggest 50/50 jackpot – and can be ordered online at HeroesLottery.com. All proceeds support VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Every ticket changes a life. It’s a win-win – you’re playing to win your dream home and more, and you’re playing for a great cause.

“It is such an amazing, amazing cause,” says Khunkhun. “Whenever I’ve seen this campaign go, I’ve just been so inspired about how much money (the lotteries) raise, and what it’s done for the community.

“It warms my heart and I’m just so proud to be a part of it,” she says. “The prizes would be amazing, but you know you’re helping out a great cause, as well.

“It’s something that you need to do.”

DON’T FORGET… the Early Bird Deadline is midnight, June 28! Order now to be entered to win a $135,000 prize draw.

( Photo: Early Bird – BP Story.png / Caption: The winner of this year’s Early Bird draw will choose one of the following prizes: a 2018 Tesla Model X electric car, a $130,000 travel package, or $105,000 tax-free cash. )

( Photo: Crescent Heights – BP Story.png / Caption: This home in Crescent Heights is a modern masterpiece, located in one of B.C.’s most picture-perfect family neighbourhoods and featuring seamless outdoor-indoor living spaces and stunning interiors and decor! )

(Photo: Firefighter Cause – BP Story.png / Caption: All proceeds raised by the Hometown Heroes Lottery support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, and the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund. )

 

The winner of this year’s Early Bird draw will choose one of the following prizes: a 2018 Tesla Model X electric car, a $130,000 travel package, or $105,000 tax-free cash.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Welcome home to your West Coast retreat

Just Posted

Maple Ridge student accepted into Ottawa’s Page Program

Hallie Robinson, Grade 12, is moving to Ottawa to work on Parliament Hill.

UPDATE: Ridge search team rescues woman near Evans Peak

Coquitlam SAR and Valley Helicopters assist.

Maple Ridge Burrards defeat Timbermen Saturday night, Dickson scores hat-trick

Final score was 6-3 for the Burrards

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

All aboard – West Coast Express ridership surging

TransLink says May brought new records in transit use

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read