Your home, your sanctuary, is here

Ideal location, inspired design come together at Arbor Park

As we spend more time closer to home, we recognize that now, more than ever, your home must be where your heart is: your inspiration, your nest, your sanctuary.

A new multi-phase planned community in the Boxwood community of north Nanaimo is designed with exactly this in mind.

Developed by Vancouver Island’s award-winning PacificGold Homes, Arbor Park is minutes from all the amenities of Beban Park, plus schools, shopping, dining and golf, with easy access to town, the Nanaimo Regional District Hospital and Nanaimo Parkway. Built by Nanaimo’s Tectonica, Phase 1, Perch, features 28 single-family homes boasting a timeless, West Coast Craftsman design and eight well-designed floorplans to suit you now, and tomorrow.

In addition to multi-storey homes designed with growing families in mind, a brand new rancher is also proving popular with empty-nesters looking for an elegant space with turn-key ease. Several designs also have a one-bedroom legal suite included – ideal for extended family or a mortgage helper.

Attractive design for a coastal community

Solidly built for the West Coast, with design details including stone and shingle accents, exterior soffit lighting and Craftsman-inspired garage doors, your new home will give you more time to enjoy the important things. Enjoy low-maintenance, 30-year fibre cement siding with rain screen technology, 30-year fibreglass shingle roof, and low-maintenance, professionally landscaped front yards with in-ground irrigation.

Inviting interiors

Well-appointed interiors in two warm, coastal-inspired design schemes include 9’ main-level ceilings, 12mm laminate wood flooring throughout the main, and thoughtful details like Craftsman-style millwork, natural gas fireplace with custom mantle and tile surround, and a solid wood artisan banister leading to upstairs bedrooms.

At the heart of the open-concept design, the kitchen is ideal for both family meals and evenings with good friends, with its island and eating bar, shaker cabinets, classic quartz countertops with tile backsplash and designer-selected lighting, hardware and fixtures.

Form meets function in an appliance package featuring a stainless steel gas range, dishwasher; French door refrigerator with bottom freezer and microwave-hood combination, plus a white Whirlpool washer/dryer in the laundry.

In the master, escape into your spa-like ensuite, with a generous walk-in shower and glass doors, tile floors and oversized framed mirrors.

Design, build, live

Providing efficiencies that only modern design and construction can offer, homes include ductless heat pump, natural gas tankless hot water and separate electric hot water tank in the suite, where applicable. Energy star, low ‘E’ double-glazed vinyl windows add to your comfort and efficiency.

An extensive list of upgrades is also available to customize your nest.

Currently more than 60 per cent sold out, visit the show suite today at 2028 Mountain Vista Dr., open by appointment Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. A limit of one group of no more than three people is permitted at one time. Stay up-to-date with the latest news on Facebook.

Family Homes

 

Phase 1 of Arbor Park, Perch, features 28 single-family homes boasting a timeless, West Coast Craftsman design and eight well-designed floorplans to suit you now, and tomorrow.

