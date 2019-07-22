A staffer at BrightPath Kids early education and child care works with a group of children as part of the daily activities. The new BrightPath Maple Ridge Meadows is accepting applications now for a variety of early education and care positions. Photo by Ryan Bolton

Your rewarding career in early education and child care starts here!

Award-winning provider opening expansive new centre this summer in Maple Ridge

If you’ve got a passion for working with children, have strong interpersonal skills and experience working in the child care field, BrightPath Kids wants to hear from you.

The demand for early learning and child-care spaces is already strong in advance of the new BrightPath Maple Ridge Meadows centre’s scheduled opening later this summer. With dozens of new families poised to join the BrightPath team, the need is great for top-notch, qualified staff who can ensure the experiences of the children and their parents meet the high standard of care and early education BrightPath is known for.

If you’re looking to expand your career horizons as an Early Childhood Assistant, Early Childhood Educator (ECE) or an Infant and Toddler Educator, applications for those positions are now being accepted.

In fact, there are many reasons to consider making BrightPath your next choice for a satisfying career!

You’ll be part of a unique approach – As a professional, BrightPath staff member, you’ll learn about and utilize their unique four-pillar approach to early learning and child care. You’ll also be fully supported in delivering BrightPath’s award-winning curriculum, says Samaya Khattak, director of programming. “We believe in supporting our educators to have plans in place for the week, and coaching them to be able to create that standardization of education and care.”

Competitive compensation, benefits await – As part of building your career with BrightPath, you’re entitled to such things as a generous compensation package and signing bonus, financial assistance to continue your education, a 40-per-cent discount on child care for your own child or children, group benefits and paid sick leave. BrightPath also provides ongoing training and development and room for advancement.

A shining reputation in Maple Ridge BrightPath is already well known in the community, with a thriving centre operating on Dewdney Trunk Road. Educators at all of the company’s early learning and child care centres utilize the physical literacy philosophy and to help enhance that concept, the new centre will have an expanded outdoor activity area.

Love what you do with Bright Path Kids! Connecting in a meaningful way with people and making a positive and lasting impact on children is an important aspect of everyday activities at the centres. When you apply to become a part of the BrightPath family, you’ll learn not only about the “what” and “how” of what they do, but the “why.”

If you’d like to learn more about the opportunities with BrightPath Kids Maple Ridge Meadows, email your application to careers@brightpathkids.com. You can also follow BrightPath on Facebook.

 

Professionals at BrightPath Kids early education and child care centres work with children of varying ages. The new BrightPath Maple Ridge Meadows centre will have programs for children aged six weeks up to 12 years. Photo by Ryan Bolton

Most Read