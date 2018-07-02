VIDEO: Miss BC pageant finals get underway in Fort Langley

Alexandra Rose, 20, is one of nearly 50 contestants in the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant. Miranda Gathercole Black Press

Update: From professional dance, to golf and basketball, the Miss BC contestants are showing off their unique skills in a talent portion of show.

It was a broken heart that led Alexandra Rose to sign up for the Miss BC pageant.

Originally seeking a way to feel validated, she was shocked to find the program completely changed her outlook on life.

“I realized that I have a journey that is worth sharing with people,” said Rose, 20, who is from the Comox Valley.

“And my story — which I know has helped a lot of other people — is being able to talk about my mentorship with teen girls who are going through depression or anxiety. (It’s) something that I went through, and I actually had the ability to overcome it, which many people don’t.”

Rose is one of nearly 50 contestants in the 16th annual Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC competition, which wraps up tonight with a grand finale showcase at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. Black Press is media sponsor.

Joining Rose is Miss Teen BC contestant Shahana Shaheem, 16, who is using the public platform to raise awareness of gang violence in her hometown of Surrey.

“I want to get out in the community more and let the youth know it’s not all about personal electronic devices. You can get more involved in the community, and it helps to minimize gang violence and drug use,” she said.

“Recently on the news, and on social media, all you see is ‘so and so has been shot by this gang,’ or ‘so and so has been murdered or stabbed.’ And right now, recently, it’s all about gangs — gang violence and gang drugs. And it all starts from teens getting into that and getting involved in drug use. Their mentality goes to that and they think it’s a cool thing, when in reality all you’re doing is just putting yourself in danger.”

Stay tuned for more up to date coverage of the Miss BC finals tonight.


