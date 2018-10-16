Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

Mark Bailey, for trustee.

• Occupation:

Sales.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I sit on two boards on which I was elected to at Simon Fraser University. I am a director with the SFU Alumni Association as well as the president of the SFU Football Alumni. My role with each of these boards requires me to follow governance processes as well as to identify areas of needed support within the University.

• Reason for running:

I am running for school trustee as I volunteer as the head coach of the SRT Football program in Albion. Through my experiences I have witnessed areas within the school system that I feel need to be addressed. Such things as lack of support for extracurricular activities as well as effective communication streams. I would like to find the resources to support student accountability and engagement.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

I consider school facilities and supportive learning tools to be the major issues within our school system. I would address these issues by seeking opportunities to create new stakeholding partnerships. I feel that the school systems bottom line needs evaluation and exploration.

• @TrusteeBailey