Mark Bailey.

Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

#MRvotes2018: School facilities, supportive learning tools major issues

Mark Bailey, for trustee.

• Occupation:

Sales.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I sit on two boards on which I was elected to at Simon Fraser University. I am a director with the SFU Alumni Association as well as the president of the SFU Football Alumni. My role with each of these boards requires me to follow governance processes as well as to identify areas of needed support within the University.

• Reason for running:

I am running for school trustee as I volunteer as the head coach of the SRT Football program in Albion. Through my experiences I have witnessed areas within the school system that I feel need to be addressed. Such things as lack of support for extracurricular activities as well as effective communication streams. I would like to find the resources to support student accountability and engagement.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

I consider school facilities and supportive learning tools to be the major issues within our school system. I would address these issues by seeking opportunities to create new stakeholding partnerships. I feel that the school systems bottom line needs evaluation and exploration.

@TrusteeBailey

Previous story
Yousef: Laws must be enforced equally, consistently
Next story
Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

Just Posted

Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

#MRvotes2018: Supports atmosphere for academic learning, broad range of skill development

Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

#MRvotes2018: School facilities, supportive learning tools major issues

Pitt Meadows voters engaged in election

Advance poll numbers almost doubled

Yousef: Laws must be enforced equally, consistently

#MRvotes2018: Has been attending council the last 18 months

Tuzzi: Wants to continue Maple Ridge’s sports and arts action

#MRvotes2018: Homelessness, connected with empathy and recovery

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read