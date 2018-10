#MRvotes2018: Retired CP Rail worker has some ideas for improving Maple Ridge

Douglas Blamey, for mayor.

• Occupation:

Retired from CP Rail

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I’m a 40-year resident, mortgage-free owner with good people skills and thrifty. I know how to keep within budgets.

• Reasons for running:

Knowing the town needs to be turned around, I have some ideas to help things get going the right way, within budget.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Water and housing.