Carr: Maple Ridge needs balance in order to thrive

Susan Carr, for council.

• Occupation:

Vice-chair, board of education, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District No. 42

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Trustee, board of education, School District No. 42 (10 years); Four years as vice-chair of board of education, past vice-president of Metro Women’s Soccer League, 20-plus year board member of Golden Ears and West Coast Soccer Clubs.

• Reason for running:

I have worked closely with the city over the past four years serving as chair of the Strong Kids Team, chair of the social planning advisory committee, serving on the community action team (Opioid Working Group), as well as the active transportation advisory committee.

I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with city staff and have learned a great deal about how municipal processes work. I have 20-plus years of community volunteer involvement serving as an assistant youth soccer coach, elementary parent advisory council co-chair, Maple Ridge secondary School Dry Grad Car Show organizer for four years and serving on the local soccer club board with Golden Ears and West Coast for 20-plus years, as well as serving as a volunteer at Katie’s Place.

I know our community well and will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the council table. I have sat on many boards and committees, always working collaboratively, bringing conversations together and achieving action.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

The number one issue I’m hearing is “the camp” (Anita Place Tent City) and public safety. I think we all agree it has gone on far, too long. This is a priority. We need movement. I stand firmly on the position of insisting levels of government and stakeholders resolve to work together to obtain achievable outcomes!

I will insist that honest public consultation occurs and that plans are realistic and comprehensive. I also intend to be firm regarding youth homelessness, as we are in desperate need of a safe house. We cannot continue to just manage and bandage the issue with no decisive actions. Progress.

The second issue is ensuring we have complete communities that include recreation and retail development. For a community to thrive, it needs balance. I intend to move progress forward ensuring Maple Ridge is not only a great place to live, but also a destination.

We have much potential but many missed opportunities.

• Website: www.susancarr.ca/

• Facebook: Susan Carr for Maple Ridge Council