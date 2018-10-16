Carr: Maple Ridge needs balance in order to thrive

#MRvotes2018: ‘Desperate need for youth safe house’

Susan Carr, for council.

• Occupation:

Vice-chair, board of education, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District No. 42

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Trustee, board of education, School District No. 42 (10 years); Four years as vice-chair of board of education, past vice-president of Metro Women’s Soccer League, 20-plus year board member of Golden Ears and West Coast Soccer Clubs.

• Reason for running:

I have worked closely with the city over the past four years serving as chair of the Strong Kids Team, chair of the social planning advisory committee, serving on the community action team (Opioid Working Group), as well as the active transportation advisory committee.

I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with city staff and have learned a great deal about how municipal processes work. I have 20-plus years of community volunteer involvement serving as an assistant youth soccer coach, elementary parent advisory council co-chair, Maple Ridge secondary School Dry Grad Car Show organizer for four years and serving on the local soccer club board with Golden Ears and West Coast for 20-plus years, as well as serving as a volunteer at Katie’s Place.

I know our community well and will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the council table. I have sat on many boards and committees, always working collaboratively, bringing conversations together and achieving action.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

The number one issue I’m hearing is “the camp” (Anita Place Tent City) and public safety. I think we all agree it has gone on far, too long. This is a priority. We need movement. I stand firmly on the position of insisting levels of government and stakeholders resolve to work together to obtain achievable outcomes!

I will insist that honest public consultation occurs and that plans are realistic and comprehensive. I also intend to be firm regarding youth homelessness, as we are in desperate need of a safe house. We cannot continue to just manage and bandage the issue with no decisive actions. Progress.

The second issue is ensuring we have complete communities that include recreation and retail development. For a community to thrive, it needs balance. I intend to move progress forward ensuring Maple Ridge is not only a great place to live, but also a destination.

We have much potential but many missed opportunities.

• Website: www.susancarr.ca/

• Facebook: Susan Carr for Maple Ridge Council

Previous story
Bossley: Can bring informed, compassionate voice to council
Next story
Dozie: Wants to help community support others

Just Posted

Dueck: Brings a balanced approach to decision making

#MRvotes2018: Says she’s known as voice of reason

Dozie: Wants to help community support others

#MRvotes2018: Objective is for a more efficient, economically viable city

Carr: Maple Ridge needs balance in order to thrive

#MRvotes2018: ‘Desperate need for youth safe house’

Bossley: Can bring informed, compassionate voice to council

#MRvotes2018: wants to increase amount of affordable housing

Pitt Meadows seeks grant for child care planning

Discovery Playhouse hopes to partner with city

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Mega Millions prize of $654M is nation’s 4th-largest

No one has won the U.S. jackpot in almost three months

Trump: Saudi king ‘firmly denies’ any role in Khashoggi mystery

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling to the Middle East to learn more about the fate of the Saudi national

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

Allen died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts

Canada doesn’t currently require seatbelts on school buses

Sockeye run in Shuswap expected to be close to 2014 numbers

Salute to the Sockeye on Adams River continues until Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

B.C. man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments to female staff

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Most Read