Dingwall: Contending for mayor

Bill Dingwall

• Occupation: retired, executive, chief superintendent, RCMP and current city councillor

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I am 62, married to Erna for nearly 42 years and we first moved to Pitt Meadows in 1984. Our two children and four grandkids (aged six to 14) proudly call Pitt Meadows home. We are all active in sports and over the years, I have been involved in many coaching, volunteer and charitable activities. I spent 36 years in the RCMP in a variety of operational and executive roles, managing large departments with significant budget responsibilities. I was also the president of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police. I hold a bachelor’s degree and a law degree with honours, as well as being a certified professional in human resources. Four the past four years I have served as a councillor on city council.

• Reason for running:

The last four years has been extremely challenging for our community and I am deeply concerned about the style and the direction of the current council. We need to rebuild public trust and confidence while re-establishing key relationships. The next four years present a variety of complex issues and “opportunities” for Pitt Meadows. They will require significant public consultation and input followed by informed council decisions that will impact on our community for decades to come. I hope to be a part of this important journey.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

The first priority is to restore public trust and confidence in council. Relationship building will be critically important as is providing a style that embraces a philosophy that the whole community has a stake in the vision for our city. Independent representation on council will guide decision making.

The second priority should be around providing responsible development – residential, commercial and industrial – that finds balance with and meets the needs of our community while remaining fiscally responsible. This also includes dealing with pressing transportation, congestion, safety and transit initiatives that require resolution. I have been able to foster professional relationships with key stakeholders and senior levels of government that will form the basis of strong representation for our community as we work through these complex issues.

See more at Bill Dingwall 2018 on Facebook.