Double the turnout at Maple Ridge early polls

#MRvotes2018: More opportunies for advance voting

People are trooping to the early advance polls to mark their ballots in Maple Ridge’s civic election.

And they’re showing up in greater numbers than last election in 2014.

According to Laura Benson, director of corporate administration, as of Monday, 2,998 people had voted in advance polls.

That was with three advance polls still to come later this week.

The higher turnout can be ascribed to population growth, the plebiscite on garbage collection, information cards mailed out and double the number of advance polls, said Benson.

She said that the advance poll held on Sunday was appreciated, while sunny weather has helped people get out, as well.

Two more advance polls take place today and Thursday at Maple Ridge city hall. General voting day is this Saturday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting takes place at Whonnock elementary, Samuel Robertson Technical, Garibaldi secondary, and Yennadon, Eric Langton, Laity View and Hammond elementary schools.

Previous story
New road to 256th Street is a ways off in east Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Double the turnout at Maple Ridge early polls

#MRvotes2018: More opportunies for advance voting

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

New road to 256th Street is a ways off in east Maple Ridge

Extension of 128th/Abernethy Way one topic at Maple Ridge election forum

Yamamoto: Bring more community programming into schools

#MRvotes2018: Alleviate school overcrowding by advocating to senior governments

Trudeau: Inclusion and equity in schools

#MRvotes2018: Will advocate for ample resources

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Streamlined pardon process for pot possession convictions in Canada

Feds say legalization is first step towards objectives of getting pot out of the hands of kids and eliminating black market

Flames blow out Pilots 7-1

Hockey families come out to honour Trulsen

Boeser tallies in OT as Canucks beat Penguins 3-2

Vancouver wins without star rookie Pettersson

Mayor of Kamloops says ‘history has been made’ with vote on B.C.’s lone pot shop

The store to be run by the province in B.C.’s Interior is opening Wednesday as pot sales become legal across Canada

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Government says imprisoned Canadian terror suspects must face consequences

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale showed little sympathy Tuesday for such individuals who now want to return to Canada

Most Read