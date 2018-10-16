Dozie: Wants to help community support others

Onyeka Dozie, for council.

• Occupation:

Construction project manager B.Sc, M.Sc in construction management, and a certified project management professional.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

The knowledge gained through my education and street life experiences, having come from a humble beginning, qualifies me for the job of a councillor, which requires balance and effective leadership. I’m ever grateful for the support from the community where I grew up, hence I have a deep-rooted commitment to community service, especially with a prospect of giving back. This has been my greatest motivation to working towards providing opportunities to people who need the support today, just like I did several years ago.

• Reason for running:

I believe that Maple Ridge needs a council that will work together to solve the city’s problems, some of which are youth education, job creation/business development, homelessness, drug addiction, mental health, transportation, public safety, affordable housing and recreation. I will explore opportunities to work with other municipalities and stakeholders on ways to increase efficiency, economic viability, diversity and sustainability. I have excellent communication, listening and critical thinking skills and will work in collaboration with others for a strategic approach to finding solutions to these issues.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

First, youth/education: Improve sports and recreation in Maple Ridge and make post-secondary education available in Maple Ridge for example, a SFU campus in Maple Ridge, like the one they have in Surrey.

Second, homelessness: Collaborate with neighbouring communities, create opportunities for housing and job skills programs engage all stakeholders including Maple Ridge Business and Economic Development department. Also, create a business friendly environment and increase population of Maple Ridge by building higher density housing.