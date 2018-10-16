Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

Kim Dumore, for trustee.

• Occupation:

Project coordinator, Ridge Meadows Overdose Community Action Team.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I am proud to live in Maple Ridge, and have happily grown our family here for more than 15 years. I have been actively involved in School District No. 42 education since my daughter started school 10 years ago. I have many years of service on the parent advisory committee and district parent advisory council, as well as a variety of other volunteer roles providing help in our community.

• Reason for running:

I believe in public education and want SD42 to be the best opportunity we can offer our youth. I have a child in the system and am fully committed to advocate for all students. I have the skills and experience to make a difference.

My priorities as a school trustee: lobbying for adequate funding, advocating for youth with youth voice at the table, asking questions and seeking resolutions, fighting for more youth mental health supports, and being inclusive of all learners and educators.

I embrace diversity and am always up for the challenge of creating change. I look forward to working collaboratively with all the partners in public education. I work hard and believe in advocacy – to change what is into what should be.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

The top two issues for education in this election are inclusivity and youth engagement. I support an atmosphere for academic learning and a broad range of skill development where all students are valued and included.

I believe students need to feel heard, valued for their perspective, and involved in the direction of their experiences at school.

• dumores@telus.net

• Facebook: @kimdumore4schoolboard