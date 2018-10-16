Kim Dumore.

Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

#MRvotes2018: Supports atmosphere for academic learning, broad range of skill development

Kim Dumore, for trustee.

• Occupation:

Project coordinator, Ridge Meadows Overdose Community Action Team.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I am proud to live in Maple Ridge, and have happily grown our family here for more than 15 years. I have been actively involved in School District No. 42 education since my daughter started school 10 years ago. I have many years of service on the parent advisory committee and district parent advisory council, as well as a variety of other volunteer roles providing help in our community.

• Reason for running:

I believe in public education and want SD42 to be the best opportunity we can offer our youth. I have a child in the system and am fully committed to advocate for all students. I have the skills and experience to make a difference.

My priorities as a school trustee: lobbying for adequate funding, advocating for youth with youth voice at the table, asking questions and seeking resolutions, fighting for more youth mental health supports, and being inclusive of all learners and educators.

I embrace diversity and am always up for the challenge of creating change. I look forward to working collaboratively with all the partners in public education. I work hard and believe in advocacy – to change what is into what should be.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

The top two issues for education in this election are inclusivity and youth engagement. I support an atmosphere for academic learning and a broad range of skill development where all students are valued and included.

I believe students need to feel heard, valued for their perspective, and involved in the direction of their experiences at school.

dumores@telus.net

Facebook: @kimdumore4schoolboard

Previous story
Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

Just Posted

Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

#MRvotes2018: Supports atmosphere for academic learning, broad range of skill development

Pitt Meadows voters engaged in election

Advance poll numbers almost doubled

Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

#MRvotes2018: School facilities, supportive learning tools major issues

Yousef: Laws must be enforced equally, consistently

#MRvotes2018: Has been attending council the last 18 months

Tuzzi: Wants to continue Maple Ridge’s sports and arts action

#MRvotes2018: Homelessness, connected with empathy and recovery

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read