ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at the following locations until 8 p.m.

Poll locations:

In Maple Ridge:

• Whonnock Elementary School, 27471 – 112 Avenue;

• Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary School, 10445 – 245 Street;

• Garibaldi Secondary School, 24789 Dewdney Trunk Road;

• Yennadon Elementary School, 23347 – 128 Avenue;

• Eric Langton Elementary School, 12138 Edge Street;

• Laity View Elementary School, 21023 – 123 Avenue;

• Hammond Elementary School, 11520 – 203 Street.

In Pitt Meadows:

• Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre – 12027 Harris Road;

• Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall – 12460 Harris Road.

Who is running for mayor?

In Maple Ridge: Doug Blamey, Ernie Daykin, Mike Morden and Craig Speirs.

In Pitt Meadows, John Becker and Bill Dingwall.

Who is running for council and school board in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows?

Maple Ridge residents will be voting for, besides mayor, six councillors and five trustees for the joint Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board.

Pitt Meadows will be will be voting, besides mayor, six councillors and two trustees.

Find profiles on each here, as well as previous election coverage.

A separate ballot in Maple Ridge will also ask people if they support having a single, city-run garbage-collection system that could add up to $270 a year on their property tax bill.

During the 2014 election, only 31 per cent of a possible 55,328 eligible voters in Maple Ridge turned out to cast a ballot.

In Pitt Meadows, 3,996 of 13,143 eligible voters cast ballots, or 30 per cent.

Please take a moment tomorrow and do your small part: Vote.

For live election results for the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and for updates throughout election day, tomorrow, Oct. 20, visit the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News website, as well as our Facebook page and Twitter feed.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

Previous story
O’Brian : Outreach worker favours treatment-based housing

Just Posted

Along the Fraser: Cats are smarter than dogs

You can train dogs to complete simple tasks, but not how to figure things out logically.

Two undefeated teams meet, and tie 6-6

Clash in Haney Masters Curling

Pumpkin Cross meshes bike racing with costume party

Annual cyclocross event part of a series

Hart competes at Timbersports world champioships

Maple Ridge axeman part of tough Canadian team

#MRPMvote2018: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows voters head to the polls

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

VIDEO: G-Men seek revenge Saturday night in rematch at Langley Events Centre

Portland’s Winterhawks downed the Vancouver Giants 5-3 during a road trip down south.

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Brittney Schneider, another tourist caught spraying message on walls of Tha Pae Gate in Thailand

Feds consulting on national anti-racism strategy behind closed doors

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says people still face systemic racism in some communities

UPDATE: Murder victim was brother of slain gang leader

Mandeep Grewal gunned down Thursday in Abbotsford, brother Gavin killed in North Van in 2017

Enbridge aims for mid-November to finish B.C. pipeline repair after blast

A natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned near Prince George caused an explosion and fireball

How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members could go on rotating strikes as early as Monday

Most Read