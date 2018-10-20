ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at the following locations until 8 p.m.

Poll locations:

In Maple Ridge:

• Whonnock Elementary School, 27471 – 112 Avenue;

• Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary School, 10445 – 245 Street;

• Garibaldi Secondary School, 24789 Dewdney Trunk Road;

• Yennadon Elementary School, 23347 – 128 Avenue;

• Eric Langton Elementary School, 12138 Edge Street;

• Laity View Elementary School, 21023 – 123 Avenue;

• Hammond Elementary School, 11520 – 203 Street.

In Pitt Meadows:

• Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre – 12027 Harris Road;

• Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall – 12460 Harris Road.

Who is running for mayor?

In Maple Ridge: Doug Blamey, Ernie Daykin, Mike Morden and Craig Speirs.

In Pitt Meadows, John Becker and Bill Dingwall.

Who is running for council and school board in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows?

Maple Ridge residents will be voting for, besides mayor, six councillors and five trustees for the joint Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board.

Pitt Meadows will be will be voting, besides mayor, six councillors and two trustees.

Find profiles on each here, as well as previous election coverage.

A separate ballot in Maple Ridge will also ask people if they support having a single, city-run garbage-collection system that could add up to $270 a year on their property tax bill.

During the 2014 election, only 31 per cent of a possible 55,328 eligible voters in Maple Ridge turned out to cast a ballot.

In Pitt Meadows, 3,996 of 13,143 eligible voters cast ballots, or 30 per cent.

Please take a moment tomorrow and do your small part: Vote.

