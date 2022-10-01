Election voting is officially underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Saturday was the first of several days of advance voting before the Oct. 15 election

The Maple Ridge Alliance Church is one of three advance voting locations in Maple Ridge for the 2022 election. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Voting is officially underway as the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows wrap up their first day of advanced voting.

Although voting for the general election will not take place until Oct. 15, both cities have provided several days of advanced voting opportunities before then.

READ MORE: Advance polls will be open Oct. 1 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge has six advanced voting dates on Oct. 1, 5, 8, 11, 12, and 13. Pitt Meadows has four advance voting opportunities on Oct. 1, 3, 5, and 7.

In order to submit an advance vote in Maple Ridge, residents will need to visit one of the following locations:

• Albion Community Centre (24165 104 Ave.)

• Fraserview Village Community Hall (22610 116 Ave.)

• Maple Ridge Alliance Church (20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

We have let the Chief Election Officer know. — City of Maple Ridge (@YourMapleRidge) October 1, 2022

Pitt Meadows only has advance voting at one location, which is their City Hall located at 12007 Harris Rd.

Brinley has come to vote with me in every election since she was born. Advanced voting begins today for the Municipal Elections in Maple Ridge till 8pm and Pitt Meadows till 5pm. Take advantage of no line ups and get out and vote! pic.twitter.com/VC7u8fI3gi — Lisa Beare (@lisabeare) October 1, 2022

For all future advance voting dates, both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maple Ridge also provides the opportunity to submit a drive-thru ballot at the Maple Ridge Fire Hall No. 4 (11240 238 St.) on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LETTER: Voters need to question Maple Ridge candidates

In order to place a vote, a resident must be registered with Elections BC. Otherwise, they can register at the time of voting, as long as they bring the required ID.

Advanced polling day in Maple Ridge! Here’s another great candidate for A Better Maple Ridge: Korleen Carreras. #MapleRidge #abettermapleridge pic.twitter.com/cWXCi0Qvcn — James Rowley 🏳️‍🌈🌎🇨🇦🧡 (@JamesMRowley) October 1, 2022

To take advantage of same-day voting registration, residents will need two of the following documents:

• British Columbia Identification Card

• Owner’s Certificate of Insurance and Vehicle Licence issued by ICBC

• British Columbia CareCard or Gold CareCard (if separate from Driver’s Licence)

• British Columbia Services Card

• Ministry of Social Development Request for Continued Assistance form SDES8

• Social Insurance Card issued by Human Resources Development Canada

• Citizenship Card issued by Citizenship and Immigration Canada

• Real property tax notice

• Shelter Letter (form CMR-AP22)

• Credit card or debit card

• Utility bill (electricity, natural gas, water, telephone services or cable)

For more information on voting, visit www.mapleridge.ca or www.pittmeadows.ca.