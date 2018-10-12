Elkerton: ‘Experience counts’

#PMvotes2018: Sees taxation, transportation as key issues for veteran on council

Janis Elkerton

Janis Elkerton, council.

Occupation:

Pitt Meadows councillor, commercial business owner, previously Pitt Meadows community health nurse.

Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I am a 21-year council veteran. In 1999, I decided to leave my nursing career behind to devote all my attention to community service. I have served with many organizations at the municipal, regional and provincial level. These experiences have helped me develop many valuable connections and have expanded my political knowledge base.

Reason for running:

I am running to ensure there is fair representation for our entire community.

Of all the council candidates, only myself and Mayor John Becker have numerous years of local political and business experience at all levels of government.

It is crucial that all our corporate knowledge carries on. We have critical and complex decisions ahead in Pitt Meadows that will drastically alter our city. Pitt Meadows needs strong, experienced and committed leaders to ensure our city continues to prosper as it has this last term.

What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Taxation: We currently have the lowest taxes in the region. The development of the Onni business park is essential for the continued financial health and livability of Pitt Meadows.

The $22 million amenity contribution to the city and the annual $6.5 million in taxes will be invaluable in helping to balance our tax base.

We are comprised of 85 per cent residential, but that class only pays 60 per cent of our taxes. We need more quality business development to provide well-paid, family sustaining jobs so our citizens are provided the opportunity to live, work and play in Pitt Meadows.

•Transportation: There are complex challenges ahead involving all levels of government. CP Rail expansion plans and the associated under/overpass options will make huge changes to our community. We must use our experience to ensure the best outcomes for everyone.

The Harris Road interchange options and continued upgrades to our transit alternatives will both require intense lobbying at multiple levels of government.

