Hayes: Active in politics, community service

Mike (Michael) Hayes, council.

• Occupation:

Operations supervisor, Canada Post.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Board of directors for local provincial party, previous Pitt Meadows mayoral candidate, past president Pitt Meadows Community Foundation, supervisor Canada Post Operations, business intelligence software analyst, previous owner of Hayes developments company, longtime (25-plus years) volunteer throughout our community.

• Reason for running:

I have been a Pitt Meadows resident and property owner for more than 41 years. I have never been so disappointed and saddened by the lack of respect and integrity shown to our residents and fellow councillors by our current council.

I am deeply concerned for our city regarding future planning in matters such as transportation, health and safety, affordability, taxation and volunteerism, just to name a few.

I want to be part of the change this city needs and absolutely deserves.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

•Transportation: Continue working with all levels of government and businesses with a view to developing and implementing a strategic plan, which will most benefit our city and our taxpayers well into the future.

This plan includes the development of a rail over/underpass to move traffic around Pitt Meadows, not through it.

As well, local commuter transit and park/ride to connect with the new Lougheed B-Line rapid bus service and a North Lougheed Abernathy connector route.

•Smart growth and development: Working together with council to develop a balanced and fair plan which best promotes the livability, culture and safety of Pitt Meadows. This may include flexible zoning and incentives for developers, include more rental units, selective infill housing, additional and easy access to transit.