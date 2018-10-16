Hayner: Loves Maple Ridge and wants to make it better

Mike Hayner, for council.

• Occupation:

Behavioural interventionist

• Reason for running:

I have lived in Maple Ridge since 1998. This is the only town I consider home and will do my utmost to represent the people in it. I am an honest man and I was raised with an old fashioned, common sense, work hard view on life.

I am currently working with special needs youth teaching them day-to-day living skills and how to interact with their community. I enjoy gardening and have volunteered to help get gardens started for new citizens. I work with my hands, and fishing is a favourite past time.

Maple Ridge has some of the best, most helpful, generous people I have ever known. I love this town and wish to enhance its beauty and livability. There is work to be done and I am sincere in my desire to help lead the way.

