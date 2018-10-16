Robert Hornsey.

Hornsey: Kids always come first

#MRvotes2018: Ensure all have safe, inspiring and effective experience

Robert Hornsey, for trustee.

• Occupation:

Owner/director of the Bergthorson Academy of Musical Arts with studios in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

A resident of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 25 years, my youngest daughter graduated from Pitt Meadows elementary French immersion, then graduated Thomas Haney secondary.

Now 16 years as owner/director of the Bergthorson Academy of Musical Arts, studios in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, 500 students and 20 instructors.

Have a degree in clinical psychology, further community development studies, was honoured as a “Fellow of Frontier College” for literacy work in First Nations communities, helped University of Toronto department of education measure positive impacts of out of school education experiences for Toronto high school students.

• Reason for running:

This is my hometown. I believe as trustee I can make a positive contribution. Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows now home for 25 years. My daughter graduated from Pitt Meadows elementary and Thomas Haney. It is undeniable, our children and youth are the future. I have dedicated decades to working with children, youths, special needs young people, children at risk, their families and communities, First Nations organizations and new Canadians. My passion helping others become the most they can be, combined with my education, business experience, financial services background, experience working with unions and diverse social communities, ideally suit me for this role.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Kids always come first. I want to ensure all students have an environment and experience that is a safe, inspiring and effective preparation for success. As a school board, our single direct employee is the superintendent. We need to be sure she has the support, guidance and resources to continue the fine job she is doing.

Management of resources in a growing changing community will always be a challenge requiring a strong voice and clear vision for strategically planning into the future. Next year will be a contract year that will bring an interesting set of considerations as the district catches up with staffing levels illegally adjusted by previous governments. This will come into play as the government introduces a “new funding formula.” These factors will keep us all on our toes.

email-visionperformance@hotmail.com

• Facebook-Robert Hornsey for SD42 Trustee

Previous story
Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

Just Posted

Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

#MRvotes2018: Supports atmosphere for academic learning, broad range of skill development

Pitt Meadows voters engaged in election

Advance poll numbers almost doubled

Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

#MRvotes2018: School facilities, supportive learning tools major issues

Yousef: Laws must be enforced equally, consistently

#MRvotes2018: Has been attending council the last 18 months

Tuzzi: Wants to continue Maple Ridge’s sports and arts action

#MRvotes2018: Homelessness, connected with empathy and recovery

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read