Ariane Jaschke

Jaschke: Listening to what community wants

Ariane Jaschke, council.

• Occupation:

Family photographer.

Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I am qualified to run as a city councillor because I am a creative, caring, intelligent citizen with a stake in Pitt Meadows. I care deeply about our community, I am raising my family here and running my business here. I demand for it to be a safe place, a kind community, and a natural place, that everyone can be proud of. I have volunteered hours of my time within this community and outside of this community for years, I truly love Pitt Meadows.

Reason for running:

Being a family photographer for over 10 years now, I have met hundreds of Pitt Meadows residents who love it here and want to be more engaged. I want to help them get to know their neighbours, support small business and be more involved in events all over the city. I want them to relate to someone on council, someone with young kids, involved in local sports, working hard and contributing to our city, someone they can call a friend.

The residents of Pitt Meadows deserve a positive person representing their wants/needs/concerns. They deserve someone who understands those wants/needs/concerns and will back them up when necessary, by listening, compromising and communicating with everyone involved.

What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

The top two issues in Pitt Meadows, according to the residents who have confided in me, are the Golden Ears Business Park expansion and the plans for the CP rail overpass. There are other concerns I hear about too: school capacities, fire department location/ full-time employees, and homelessness/drug usage, teen drug usage, policing, and laws/bylaws among others.

I can promise, that I will do my absolute best to listen to what the community wants. I will do my best to make sure that the business park outcome is something the entire community can be proud of, and I know that is not just allowing warehouses to overrun South Bonson.

For the railway overpass, I have heard both positives and negatives and I hope that if this goes through, we will research and make sure that the look of it does not change Pitt Meadows. We need to be creative in its development as to not ruin the heritage and the culture of our city. I will look into all sides of the community concerns and use common sense to come up with solutions.

If anyone wants to chat further about your ideas, vision or concerns feel free to email me at anytime, I know we have lots to talk about – arianejaschkecampaign@gmail.com.

• Website www.ariane4pittmeadows.ca

•Facebook www.facebook.com/arianejaschke2018/

