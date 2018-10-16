Jose: Being nice doesn’t qualify for tough talks with senior governments

#MRvotes2018: Lougheed Highway development a big opportunity

Lou Jose

Lou Jose, for council.

• Occupation:

Food broker.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

No experience as a politician. Twenty-five years of experience negotiating agreements with government agencies, large corporations and non-profits.

• Reason for running:

With five major developments being looked at along the Lougheed Highway, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to add much-needed services, rental housing and new jobs to our city. I decided to run for council at the last minute after reviewing the other candidates’ platforms.

The issues we are facing today with high property taxes, lack of services and the transient homeless is because we keep voting for the good-hearted city councillors who spend the most on advertising, knocking on the most doors or are well-known community activists or volunteers. Being a nice person does not qualify someone to negotiate for the city with government and business professionals who do this for a living.

We need professional, experienced negotiators and managers to work with all levels of government, business and developers to negotiate these developments and the homeless issue.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

We need to manage the transient homeless who have migrated to Maple Ridge. To address the political side of this, I have drafted a transient homeless management plan to list out the responsibilities of both the city and the province. This plan will determine how many of the homeless the City of Maple Ridge is capable of supporting and ensure the provincial government has plans to assist and find shelter in other communities for the others.

New development along the Lougheed Highway will be an issue in 2019. I would support adding both owned and rental housing, mixed with space for retail, government services, offices, education and mixed services. One of these locations would be an excellent location for satellite campus for the Vancouver Community College Culinary School, with the potential to bring in federal funding to support the project.

www.lou-jose.com

Twitter: @Lou_Jose_Sr

• E-Mail: lou-jose@outlook.com

Previous story
Johar: Wants to give homeless people a chance to re-integrate
Next story
Kennedy: Running in order to give back to Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Robson: Says Housing First doesn’t work

#MRvotes2018: Will vote for ‘equal enforcement of the law’

Robbie: Common sense in council decisions

#MRvotes2018: ‘Public safety is my number one priority.’

Priebe: What’s best for people of Maple Ridge

#MRvotes2018: Wants to ensure quality of life

Maple Ridge Fire Hall No. 4 up for final vote

$15-million building will cover growing east side

Pennykid: Land manager wants to limit costly suburban sprawl

#MRvotes2018: Bring in more doctors, be creative on housing

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in public schools

Arbitrator found Chilliwack school district did not hire enough on-call teachers or librarians

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

5 to start your day

Vancouver police chief says they’re ‘ready’ for legal pot, cyclist struck in Surrey and more

Most Read