Kennedy: Running in order to give back to Maple Ridge

#MRvotes2018: Likes police bike and foot patrols

Terry Kennedy

Terry Kennedy, for council.

• Occupation:

Business owner.

• Reason for running:

I’ve lived in Maple Ridge for over 40 years. I love this town, and want to give back to it. The best way I know how is to become part of its inner management crew. With your help, I know I can make a difference.

Enforce laws and bylaws that are already in place. We need to reintroduce bike and foot patrols to Maple Ridge. Police should be checking on areas where there are heavy drug use and sales.

I need your support and we need you to come out and vote. I want change, and I know that you do too. There is strength in numbers. Let’s make Maple Ridge clean and safe again.

City of Maple Ridge website

Most Read