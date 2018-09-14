Long-time resident runs for Maple Ridge council

A long-time resident and business owner in Maple Ridge is running for council in the Oct. 20 election.

“I have always voiced my opinions and advocated to help keep this town safe and vibrant. I always try to be part of the solution, not the problem,” Terry Kennedy said in a release.

Kennedy has lived in Maple Ridge for 40 years and attends council meetings and says he’s disappointed with the way public concerns have been received and addressed.

He said he’s running not for a personal agenda, “but for all citizens to help bring back our old Maple Ridge, where we felt safe and heard.

“I think I can be part of the solution.”

He considers this election to be the “most pivotal election in Maple Ridge history. We either get it right this time or continue the slide downward.”

He wants voters to think long and hard about their decisions.

“We have some stellar people running in this election. If you want change, these people will provide it. Stop living in fear, think of your children and your grandchildren.”

On his Facebook page, he lists the other candidates who he supports.

“Quite simply, if you want things to improve immensely, vote for me, Mike Hayner, Judy Dueck, Mike Morden, Chelsa Meadus, Gordy (Robson), Ryan (Svendsen) and (Ahmed) Yousef. Amazing group of people with big hearts,” he said.

Terry acknowledges remembering how his grandfather always encouraged him to step up and create change if he didn’t like the direction things were going. “I felt like I had to step up for this community.”