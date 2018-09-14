Terry Kennedy is running for Maple Ridge council. (Contributed)

Long-time resident runs for Maple Ridge council

Suggest list of other like-minded candidates

A long-time resident and business owner in Maple Ridge is running for council in the Oct. 20 election.

“I have always voiced my opinions and advocated to help keep this town safe and vibrant. I always try to be part of the solution, not the problem,” Terry Kennedy said in a release.

Kennedy has lived in Maple Ridge for 40 years and attends council meetings and says he’s disappointed with the way public concerns have been received and addressed.

He said he’s running not for a personal agenda, “but for all citizens to help bring back our old Maple Ridge, where we felt safe and heard.

“I think I can be part of the solution.”

He considers this election to be the “most pivotal election in Maple Ridge history. We either get it right this time or continue the slide downward.”

He wants voters to think long and hard about their decisions.

“We have some stellar people running in this election. If you want change, these people will provide it. Stop living in fear, think of your children and your grandchildren.”

On his Facebook page, he lists the other candidates who he supports.

“Quite simply, if you want things to improve immensely, vote for me, Mike Hayner, Judy Dueck, Mike Morden, Chelsa Meadus, Gordy (Robson), Ryan (Svendsen) and (Ahmed) Yousef. Amazing group of people with big hearts,” he said.

Terry acknowledges remembering how his grandfather always encouraged him to step up and create change if he didn’t like the direction things were going. “I felt like I had to step up for this community.”

Previous story
Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Long-time resident runs for Maple Ridge council

Suggest list of other like-minded candidates

Mat Program running again in Maple Ridge as of Oct. 1

Will give homeless people a place for the night

Letter: ‘Not enough support in supportive housing’

‘Not fair, responsible tenants feed themselves’

Dealing with smoking pot on fairways

Legalization is weeks away, how will golf courses regulate marijuana?

Bodybuilder shares cancer story at 38th annual Terry Fox Run

Erin Danielle will be the guest speaker at the Terry Fox Run in Spirit Square, Pitt Meadows.

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Marijuana police raid targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

Sarah Blyth said a Friday raid in the Downtown Eastside was unnecessary, but police disagree

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Most Read