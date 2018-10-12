Meachen: ‘Community first’

Robert (Bob) Meachen, council.

• Occupation:

Retired business executive.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

This is my first time running for an elected office. I have been attending city hall council meetings for over four years on a regular basis, attended every public hearing and was appointed to the Pitt Meadows Airport Advisory Committee for a one-year term in 2017.

I am the president of Shoreline Strata, a community of 72 homes in south Pitt Meadows. I helped to establish the Residents United group in South Bonson three years ago and have been very active in local community events as an advocate and volunteer. I am a retired business executive with 40 years experience in sales and marketing, managing large portfolios of business for a multi-national corporate entity.

• Reason for running:

I believe our city needs a new style of leadership with a much clearer understanding of the needs of our community. The next decade will see many changes in our city that will have far-reaching impacts for all residents in all parts of our city. With the opportunity to open the OCP for a full review for the first time since 2008, it is vital that the citizens are fully engaged in the process to establish a new vision for the city. I want to be part of the leadership that helps our city navigate the next stage of development and growth to ensure we do not lose the essential character of the Natural Place that makes this place our home.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Growth and development continue at a pace that our infrastructure cannot keep up with. So many major projects in the next five years that will change the face of our city and the quality of life for all. It will be critical for the leadership to understand all of the consequences of decisions that will be made.

I would engage all stakeholders and subject matter experts, including the citizens of our community to be fully informed, engaged and involved in the planning and decision-making process. I would ensure transparency and open government to embrace all opinions and ideas. Listen and be heard!

Leadership style and personality needs to change for our city. Respect for the citizens of our community to allow for alternative opinion without rancor or derision needs to be the basis of our city council going forward. Embracing diversity while truly engaging with citizens ensures that all voices are heard and respected. I believe that leaders must first be good servants to the people and not the other way around. I would effect change first by example and strong leadership.