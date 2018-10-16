Meadus: Maple Ridge will feel safer, more progressive and connected

Chelsa Meadus, for council.

• Occupation:

Business development/co-founder of P2P Doctor.

Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

• 20 years of community engagement in Maple Ridge (complex understanding of stakeholders, business and citizens as well as a unique understanding of our neighbourhood silos);

• Former employee at the City of Maple Ridge (comprehensive governance understanding);

• 13 years of business development excellence;

• 25 years of volunteering locally in this community with more than 16 organizations/non-profits;

• Complex understanding of technology and implementation tools to streamline internal processes;

• Demonstrated skills as a community collaborator and leader;

• I have a strong connected relationship with many of the stakeholders in our community including, federal and provincial government representatives, community organizations, service providers, non-profits and neighbourhood groups, and I excel in engaging diverse groups of people to come together to work on solutions.

• Reason for running:

I ran in the 2014 Maple Ridge municipal election and lost by less than one per cent of the vote. If I had been elected, our city would be more connected, feel safe and the relationship among council colleagues would have been more collaborative and less combative. Maple Ridge needs an advocate for seniors, youth, citizens, homeowners and businesses. I am that strong advocate. Since the last election, I stayed engaged, strengthened my community connections and am prepared for the challenging role of city councillor.

I can help build strong neighbourhood connections, create meaningful citizen engagement, and alongside the provincial and federal governments, advocate for positive solutions that fit our community needs and are reflective of our population. I will help shape a vision for our city that restores citizen pride and creates long-term success for our businesses. If I am elected, Maple Ridge will feel more connected, safe and progressive in my term.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Community safety: I will work towards establishing a crime prevention team consisting of RCMP, fire, bylaws, security and other service providers. This team will work cohesively to build relationships, address behaviours, criminal activity and disorderly conduct. I will advocate for developing a community safety strategy for both residents and business.

Homelessness, exploitation, crime, disconnection, poverty, overdoses and continued unhealthy behaviours are most often symptoms of addiction/mental health challenges. I will work with provincial and federal governments on options that focus on services that provide a continuum of care/rehabilitation approach.

We need to support our citizens to be the best version of themselves by having more healthy opportunities and wrap around services. I will actively support an injunction to close the Anita Place Tent City when the provincially funded supportive housing is open.

• Business and commerce: Develop a strategic and long-term vision for our city that attracts businesses with larger densified workforces, smaller environmental footprint and provides employees with a living wage. I would work to implement an aggressive “relocation marketing campaign” that will give incentives to businesses to encourage them to relocate to Maple Ridge. We will headhunt for the best fit businesses for our city and we will bring them to Maple Ridge creating tax investment and local jobs.