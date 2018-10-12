Miyashita: Running for ‘positive change, leadership’

Tracy Miyashita, council.

• Occupation:

Project manager, Division of Family Practice, Pitt Meadows councillor for the past 10 years, and previous work with First Nations, and local government.

• Reason for running:

I am running because I feel we need positive change and leadership for the next four years as we navigate some critical issues for the community.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Our top issues include transportation including relieving congestion at Harris Road and Lougheed Highway intersection, as well as congestion on Lougheed during high traffic times. The train underpass is another key issue, as are the Onni business park, community safety and fire protection, the airport, responsible planning for infill housing and impacts of the legalization of cannabis.

As a council, we need to address these with key stakeholders and citizen involvement so that we minimize impacts these issues may have on the quality of life and produce the best possible outcomes for the city for years to come.