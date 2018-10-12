Miyashita: Running for ‘positive change, leadership’

#PMvotes2018: Has served on Pitt Meadows council for 10 years

Tracy Miyashita, council.

Occupation:

Project manager, Division of Family Practice, Pitt Meadows councillor for the past 10 years, and previous work with First Nations, and local government.

Reason for running:

I am running because I feel we need positive change and leadership for the next four years as we navigate some critical issues for the community.

What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Our top issues include transportation including relieving congestion at Harris Road and Lougheed Highway intersection, as well as congestion on Lougheed during high traffic times. The train underpass is another key issue, as are the Onni business park, community safety and fire protection, the airport, responsible planning for infill housing and impacts of the legalization of cannabis.

As a council, we need to address these with key stakeholders and citizen involvement so that we minimize impacts these issues may have on the quality of life and produce the best possible outcomes for the city for years to come.

Previous story
Miller: Former Katzie chief running for council
Next story
O’Connell: Back for more after 17 years

Just Posted

Palis: ‘Respect and collaboration’

#PMvotes2018: Contribute to making good decisions.

Carreras: ‘For students’

#PMvotes2018: Adequate, predictable funding needed

Meachen: ‘Community first’

#PMvotes2018: Engage public in planning a new vision for city

Anena Simpson: Business manager, former pastor

Wants council to be positive, engaged and open

Miller: Former Katzie chief running for council

#PMvotes2018: Has experience in politics, administration

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Police say they received six separate reports in August and Summer regarding the distribution and possession of images showing children being sexually abused.

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Canucks owner says Abbotsford one ‘option’ for farm team

Club’s contract with current home of farm team expires at the end of this hockey year

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

Most Read