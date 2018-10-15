Morden: Maple Ridge is now in a crisis of drugs, crime

Mike Morden, for mayor.

• Occupation:

Local security company owner, protecting people and property for 30 years.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Two-term city councillor, past president of the chamber of commerce and 25-year member, 30-year resident and 30-year volunteer.

• Reasons for running:

The last two mayors of Maple Ridge failed to adequately address the crime and drug problem as they arose. As a consequence, the city is now in a crisis. As mayor, I will provide strong and decisive leadership on community safety.

Equally as important, we are falling behind our neighbours. We must seize our opportunity to shape the future we all want.

Just imagine what the Maple Ridge city core could become. Are we going to be like a Port Moody village, or maybe a Fort Langley? Vibrant safe outdoor spaces for families, great shopping, pubs, restaurants and entertainment where people can enjoy themselves. Imagine what we could build on the Albion flats? Let’s choose what we want and build the dream.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

One, ensure our laws are enforced equally to protect businesses and neighbourhoods from the crime that’s taking place. Work with senior government to close Anita Place Tent City, and get people the help they need.

Two, open our doors and welcome business and industry to create shopping and jobs, build a strong local economy. This will lower the tax burden on homeowners, and put more money in your pocket.

• www.mapleridge.ca/2068/Morden-Mike

• E-mail: morden4mayor@gmail.com

• Website: www.mikemorden.com

• Twitter: @michaelmorden

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/michaelmorden

• Instagram: mike.morden