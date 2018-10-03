MRvotes2018: Lots of times and places to vote early in Maple Ridge

The big election day in Maple Ridge is Oct. 20. (THE NEWS/files)

If you won’t be around town Oct. 20 when Maple Ridge chooses a new mayor and council for the next four years, there are opportunities to cast your ballot in the advance polls that happen before general election day.

The dates and places where you can vote early:

Saturday, Oct. 6:

• Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place

Wednesday, Oct. 10:

• Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place

• Saturday, Oct. 13:

• Planet Ice, 23588 Jim Robson Way

• Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place

• Maple Ridge Baptist Church, 22155 Lougheed Hwy.

• Maple Ridge Alliance Church, 20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Sunday, Oct. 14:

• Alexander Robinson elementary, 11849 – 238B St.

• Yennadon elementary, 23347 – 128th Ave.

• Hammond Community Centre, 20601 Westfield Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

• Fraserview Village, Small Hall, 22610 – 116th Ave.

• Wednesday, Oct. 17

• Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place

Maple Ridge residents will be voting for mayor, six councillors and five trustees for the joint Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board.

A separate ballot will also ask people if they support having a single, city-run garbage-collection system that could add up to $270 a year on their property tax bill.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all voting days and locations.