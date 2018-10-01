MRvotes2018: New format for Whonnock all-candidates meeting

People choose a new government for Maple Ridge on Oct. 20. (THE NEWS/files)

Voters will have another chance to see their candidates and get a better idea about who they would like to see run Maple Ridge.

Council and mayoralty candidates have been invited to an all-candidates forum on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Whonnock Lake Centre, 27871 – 113th Ave., in east Maple Ridge.

But instead of the usual format where 25 council candidates and five mayoralty candidates will try to make their case in just a few minutes, the Oct. 11 forum will follow an informal, open house concept where candidates will have tables and discuss issues with voters.

“It’s going to be a more casual open house where the community can mingle and ask questions of the candidates,” said Noreen Woods, with the Whonnock Community Association, which is hosting the event.

Another all candidates’ meeting takes place Oct. 15 at Websters Corners elementary with mayors at 6 p.m. and councillors at 7 p.m. It is hosted by the Webster’s Corners Community Association.

An all-mayoral candidates meeting for Maple Ridge will be held this Thursday, Oct. 4 from 7-9 p.m. at St. George’s Church. That’s sponsored the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce.

The first of two all-candidates meetings in Pitt Meadows is coming up this Monday, Oct. 1, at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre from 7-9 p.m., hosted by the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce.

The second will be Monday, Oct. 15 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.