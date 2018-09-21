New location for Maple Ridge mayoralty debate

A new Maple Ridge council will be elected Oct. 20. (THE NEWS/files)

The Maple Ridge mayoralty candidates meeting organized by the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce has a new venue.

The location of the Thursday, Oct. 4 debate is now at St. George Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Rd. The debate starts at 7 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m.

Five people are seeking the mayor’s chair: Doug Blamey, Craig Speirs, Ernie Daykin, Mike Morden, and Mike Shields.

All questions have to be submitted in advance, via the chamber’s website. Chamber president Ken Holland is moderating the event.

An all-candidates meeting for Pitt Meadows mayoralty and council candidates takes place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre.

The civic election takes place across B.C. on Oct. 20.