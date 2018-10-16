Chris O’Brian

O’Brian : Outreach worker favours treatment-based housing

#MRvotes2018: Works with homeless and addicted

Chris O’Brian, for council.

• Occupation:

I currently work with the homeless and addicted in Vancouver.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I feel that I am qualified to run for councillor as I have an extensive education and background working in mental health and additions. I currently work with the homeless and addicted in Vancouver. I have a BA in psychology with a minor in economics. I also have a B.Sc. in psychiatric nursing. I also volunteer with the Haney Farmers’ Market, the Friends in Need Food Bank, and am an usher at MRAC.

• Reason for running:

N/A

• What do you consider to be the top two issues in this election and how would you address them?

The two main concerns facing Maple Ridge are the homelessness crisis and poor public transportation. I would move away from the model currently used by B.C. Housing for those who are street entrenched and addicted and use a treatment and recovery-based model.

With transportation, I recommend a B-Line bus directly to Coquitlam Centre, extending more bus service to communities like Silverdale and Albion, and bringing in ride-sharing options.

www.chrisobrian.ca.

