O’Connell: Back for more after 17 years

#PMvotes2018: Council needs to discuss issues with the community

Gwen O’Connell, council.

• Occupation:

Marketing and community relations for The Wesbrooke.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I served on Pitt Meadows council for 17 years. I was not on council over the last four years. I have sat on numerous boards and am currently on the board of directors for Friends in Need Food Bank.

• Reason for running:

I am very passionate about our community and have been sitting back and watching what has been going on and I decided that I still had some years left in me to give back to the community.

I think we need to get back to discussing items with our community instead of trying to push items through.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Transportation is the most discussed item in this community, and the warehousing situation.