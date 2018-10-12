Palis: ‘Respect and collaboration’

Eleanor Palis, trustee.

• Occupation:

Assistant branch manager, VANCITY Credit Union, Maple Ridge community branch

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I have served three terms as a school trustee on the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Board of Education. In that time I have learned so much about the education system, our role as trustees, and am proud of the contributions I have made to board and district decisions.

I have lived in Pitt Meadows for 32 years, raised my four children here and was very involved in their school experiences and the community as a whole.

My purpose, since the first time I ran for this position in 2008, was to contribute to making good decisions for students. I have no political affiliation and believe respectful collaboration with all stakeholders always makes for better outcomes.

• Reason for running:

I attended what I expected to be my last meeting and realized I was not ready to be away from this role. When I began as a trustee, the district was struggling with declining enrolment, the closure of two schools, job action and continued under-funding of the education system.

We are now opening a new school in the east, have solidified relationships, have increasing enrolment, and are implementing new curriculum.

I have the experience to understand decision making at the board table. Our board has consistently advocated for students at the provincial level. I want to continue the good work I have been a part of since 2008, especially at this time of renewal in the district.

I had the good fortune of spending a considerable amount of time in schools across the district in my three terms, getting to know staff, students and parents and recognizing the unique culture of each school. My work in the financial services industry allows me opportunities to present financial literacy programs to students in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

I enjoy connecting with students and staff and am very proud of this contribution I have made to my role as trustee.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• A new school will be opening in the Albion area in 2019. We will work with community partners and, just as we did when closing schools, have a transition plan in place for student, families and staff for opening.

• Our board has been advocating for changes to the funding model of the ministry for many years. This work is underway and we will continue advocating with B.C. School Trustees Association for more funding stability.

• epalis@live.com

• 604 897 9714