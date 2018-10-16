Pennykid: Land manager wants to limit costly suburban sprawl

Rick Pennykid, for council.

• Occupation:

Land management and leasing officer

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I have no political experience, but I do have:

• Fifteen years of experience in audit, financial management and cost accounting; nine years of experience in lands and economic development with the federal government; BCIT diploma in financial management; BCIT diploma in marketing management; willingness to listen to the residents of Maple Ridge and its staff.

• Reason for running:

I want to hold the government accountable for how it spends our money, work with residents, council and staff to reduce sprawl and increase the density of our downtown core and create a safe and inviting community.

I also want to ensure that Maple Ridge is taking advantage of economic development opportunities and retain our existing businesses and encourage new businesses to invest in Maple Ridge. I also want to attract more doctors and professional services and look at creative ways to provide affordable housing and be as open and transparent as possible.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Economic stability of Maple Ridge: The world’s two largest economies (U.S. and China) are fighting for world economic dominance. The U.S. is threatening Canada with tariffs on our auto industry, stock markets are overvalued and interest rates are rising. This could lead to a significant slowdown or even a recession, creating a real need to be cautious on how the city spends and borrows.

Reduce sprawl and increase the density of our downtown core:

Sprawl development costs government (taxpayers) more than denser developments. Creating, maintaining and replacing infrastructure such as roads, sewers and water, and providing fire protection and policing services over a much greater area, cost a lot more. The tax revenue collected from sprawl, seldom covers all these costs.

To confine sprawl, we must reward denser, more livable development. By doing so, Maple Ridge will be in a better position to take advantage of economic development opportunities and create a safe and inviting community.

• E-mail: rick@pennykid.ca

• www.pennykid.ca