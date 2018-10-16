Rick Pennykid

Pennykid: Land manager wants to limit costly suburban sprawl

#MRvotes2018: Bring in more doctors, be creative on housing

Rick Pennykid, for council.

• Occupation:

Land management and leasing officer

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I have no political experience, but I do have:

• Fifteen years of experience in audit, financial management and cost accounting; nine years of experience in lands and economic development with the federal government; BCIT diploma in financial management; BCIT diploma in marketing management; willingness to listen to the residents of Maple Ridge and its staff.

• Reason for running:

I want to hold the government accountable for how it spends our money, work with residents, council and staff to reduce sprawl and increase the density of our downtown core and create a safe and inviting community.

I also want to ensure that Maple Ridge is taking advantage of economic development opportunities and retain our existing businesses and encourage new businesses to invest in Maple Ridge. I also want to attract more doctors and professional services and look at creative ways to provide affordable housing and be as open and transparent as possible.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Economic stability of Maple Ridge: The world’s two largest economies (U.S. and China) are fighting for world economic dominance. The U.S. is threatening Canada with tariffs on our auto industry, stock markets are overvalued and interest rates are rising. This could lead to a significant slowdown or even a recession, creating a real need to be cautious on how the city spends and borrows.

Reduce sprawl and increase the density of our downtown core:

Sprawl development costs government (taxpayers) more than denser developments. Creating, maintaining and replacing infrastructure such as roads, sewers and water, and providing fire protection and policing services over a much greater area, cost a lot more. The tax revenue collected from sprawl, seldom covers all these costs.

To confine sprawl, we must reward denser, more livable development. By doing so, Maple Ridge will be in a better position to take advantage of economic development opportunities and create a safe and inviting community.

• E-mail: rick@pennykid.ca

www.pennykid.ca

Robbie: Common sense in council decisions

#MRvotes2018: ‘Public safety is my number one priority.’

Priebe: What’s best for people of Maple Ridge

#MRvotes2018: Wants to ensure quality of life

Maple Ridge Fire Hall No. 4 up for final vote

$15-million building will cover growing east side

Svendsen: Follow example of Pitt Meadows, Port Moody

#MRvotes2018: Calling for equal enforcement of laws

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in public schools

Arbitrator found Chilliwack school district did not hire enough on-call teachers or librarians

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

5 to start your day

Vancouver police chief says they’re ‘ready’ for legal pot, cyclist struck in Surrey and more

