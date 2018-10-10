#PMvotes2018: How to cast your ballot in Pitt Meadows

All candidates meeting slated for Oct. 15

The next municipal election will be held on Oct. 20, and City of Pitt Meadows voters will elect one mayor and six councillors for council, and two school trustees.

There are several ways to vote:

• Qualified electors may vote at either of the following polling locations on Election Day: The Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre (12027 Harris Rd.) or Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall (12460 Harris Rd.)

• The last advance poll will be offered Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at city hall.

• Mail ballot voting is available to anyone who cannot attend other voting opportunities due to physical disabilities and/or is not available during advance polls and general election day. To take advantage of mail ballot voting, voters must register in person, by phone or by third-party pre-registration. If the voter pre-registers in person during regular city hall business hours, the ballot will be provided to them immediately and they can opt to mail in or vote on the spot and provide to staff for counting on election day.

• Curb-side voting is for voters who can get to the voting place, but are unable to come inside the voting place. They can request election staff come to the curbside to allow the voter to vote.

• Hospital voting is for voters who are patients of Ridge Meadows Hospital. They may call election staff by 11 a.m. on election day and a mobile poll will attend the hospital to attend to their voting needs. This is for hospital residents/staff who are eligible voters only.

• Wesbrooke Retirement Home: A mobile poll will attend the seniors care facility on election day for seniors who are residents to vote. This is for eligible voters who are residents at this seniors’ care facility only, not for general voting.

Questions? Contact the chief election officer, Tina Penney, at 604-465-2433 or 604-465-2411.

All candidates meeting: An all candidates meeting is being held on Oct. 15 at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre (12027 Harris Rd.) from 7-9:30 p.m.

It is hosted by the Committee for Community Involvement, and the event will be live streamed to the group’s Facebook page.

Candidates will have the opportunity to present their platform and speak directly to the voter. Mayoral and council candidates will also answer submitted questions during this moderated event. Written questions are only being accepted at PM2018allcandidates@gmail.com.

The Committee for Community Involvement is a nonpartisan team of Pitt Meadows stakeholders dedicated to involving residents in community matters, says spokesperson Hanna Vorlicek.

Hear the mayoralty candidates live

