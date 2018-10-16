Pozsar: Remove unfarmable land from ALR

Andrew Pozsar, for council.

• Occupation:

Farmer.

• Reason for running:

I’m proposing a new vision forward. My plan is to lower residential property taxes and create well-paying local jobs. I firmly believe that our community needs a fresh approach, a new way of thinking to achieve a brighter future.

Farming is a salient part of my platform. Farmers must be supported and encouraging farming is a win for all in our community.

My plan is to lower residential property taxes and create well-paying local jobs. Removing unfarmable lands from the ALR will be the first step to accomplish these goals. I’d remove land from the ALR that was never farmed in the past, has poor soil and drainage, and smaller than 10 acres. Some of these lands have been looked over and have been in the ALR for nearly a half a century, without ever producing any food. Common sense tells us if the land is not farmable, it should not be called farmland, and have no business being in the ALR.

Giving back to my community has always been a priority for me through volunteering. I served proudly as a community member at large with the Maple Ridge municipal advisory committee on accessibility and inclusiveness in 2014/2015. I have developed an excellent interpersonal communication skill set as a health consultant and personal trainer …

– City of Maple Ridge website