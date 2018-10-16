Priebe: What’s best for people of Maple Ridge

Kevin Priebe, for council.

Occupation:

Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Chaired the municipal advisory committee on accessibility issues for the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, working with staff and council on community projects, accessibility specialist with the Rick Hansen team.

Lead accessibility surveys and write recommendations for public and private facilities; talk to local students, serve as ambassador to Rick Hansen Foundation School Program; athlete, supporting teammates and competitors; fabricate specialized wheelchairs and para-sports equipment; raise money for individuals in need and local sports.

What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

The job I believe is about doing what is in the best interests of the people of Maple Ridge and having honesty and integrity in making sound, unbiased decisions.

I am excited to have the opportunity to run for city councillor. Working for the people of Maple Ridge, ensuring our quality of life. Listening to and receiving constructive criticism, looking to others who have experience and training for guidance, having open discussions with citizens, fellow councillors and the mayor.

• https://www.facebook.com/kevin.priebe.18