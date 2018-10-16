Robbie: Common sense in council decisions

Al Robbie, for council.

• Occupation:

Self-employed engineering consultant.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

No experience

• Reason for running:

As a member of the community for the past 38 years, the last 13 as a parent, I have seen the decline in the community as a whole – from homelessness to parks and recreation and development, from rapid expansion of residential housing to traffic congestion, and from the increase in property crime to the lack of development of commercial spaces.

There is one common denominator: there needs to be a strong council that works together for the better of the entire community.

In a leadership role, being able to absorb the information to come to a level-headed decision is a skill set that I can bring to council. There needs to be some common sense applied when decisions are being made. I am able to make the tough decisions today, that include a strong vision for tomorrow.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Public safety is my number one priority. This encompasses mental health, homelessness, addiction, crime and homelessness.

All of our less fortunate who factor into the points above need to be assessed and treated. Getting the less fortunate the “hand up” they need to return to be functioning members of society is the goal, not a “hand out.”

My second priority is building our commercial tax base. We can continue to plan our developments properly, with the use of the development cost charges and community amenity charges.

Having industry move to Maple Ridge to offer well-paid jobs, while still working with existing businesses to help to make their businesses successful, are key points that need to expanded by the city’s business development office under the direction of council. There needs to be a plan for businesses to provide a needed service, not simply to purchase a business licence.