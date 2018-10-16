Brenda Rubenuik. (Contributed)

Rubenuik: Expand opportunities for students

#MRvotes2018: Lobby the provincial government for more funding.

Brenda Rubenuik, for trustee.

• Occupation:

CPA CA.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

As an accountant, I will be able to understand and evaluate the complexities of the financial statements that are the basis of all of the decisions.

• Reason for running:

I have spent the last 19 years actively involved in my children’s schools and continue to feel so passionate about the future of all students in the education system.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

To provide a school environment that expands the opportunities for students and teachers to learn and explore in an innovative manner.

Each opportunity should provide some students with a confidence boost and others a memorable experience.

As part of the board, I will lobby the provincial government for more funding by presenting reasoned arguments and look for ways to maximize opportunities with the money we have.

We need to prepare students for their future.

I will work with all levels of government to equate the education students get to their future occupation.

How many families have multiple generations in the same profession or trade?

It isn’t because of their innate stills, but because they aren’t aware of other alternatives.

