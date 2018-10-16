Shaffrick: Council needs to be part of homelessness solution

Glenn Schaffrick, for council.

• Occupation:

Sales.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Worked in the private sector managing multi-million dollar budgets. Able to truly listen to residents with their concerns and issues, able to collaborate and work with others including other government agencies to come up with viable solutions , willing and able make the decisions necessary to produce actions that are required to move forward. I will listen, ask for advice and make the hard decisions needed.

• Reason for running:

Residents have told me of their frustrations as well as some of the great ideas they have to deal with the current issues. But their voices are not being heard. I want to be a conduit to listen and act for a new vision, new ideas, new approaches and new growth. Maple Ridge wants and needs a balance between conservation and environmental protection along with new development, with bold designs for a city centre, shopping and entertainment districts and a waterfront destination. I am running to serve and be accountable to the residents of Maple Ridge and take action.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Lower taxes: Maple Ridge has projected tax increases for the next five years which doesn’t include all of the other governments and agencies who all want their increases. We need to diversify our tax base with more industrial and commercial revenue to be sustainable. Economic development needs to be a top priority to ensure we are funded in the future.

• Solutions for homeless, Anita Place Tent City, crime: Maple Ridge needs to collaborate with other agencies and stakeholders and develop a viable solution. Council needs to be part of the solution take action instead of deferring and deflecting the problem. We need to have all governments and agencies come together to do their part in providing a caring and viable solution that deals with the homeless, physical and mental health, addictions and crime.

• gschaffrick@gmail.com

• https://gschaffrick.wixsite.com/2018