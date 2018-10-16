Shaffrick: Council needs to be part of homelessness solution

#MRvotes2018: City shouldn’t deflect issue

Glenn Shaffrick

Glenn Schaffrick, for council.

• Occupation:

Sales.

Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Worked in the private sector managing multi-million dollar budgets. Able to truly listen to residents with their concerns and issues, able to collaborate and work with others including other government agencies to come up with viable solutions , willing and able make the decisions necessary to produce actions that are required to move forward. I will listen, ask for advice and make the hard decisions needed.

• Reason for running:

Residents have told me of their frustrations as well as some of the great ideas they have to deal with the current issues. But their voices are not being heard. I want to be a conduit to listen and act for a new vision, new ideas, new approaches and new growth. Maple Ridge wants and needs a balance between conservation and environmental protection along with new development, with bold designs for a city centre, shopping and entertainment districts and a waterfront destination. I am running to serve and be accountable to the residents of Maple Ridge and take action.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Lower taxes: Maple Ridge has projected tax increases for the next five years which doesn’t include all of the other governments and agencies who all want their increases. We need to diversify our tax base with more industrial and commercial revenue to be sustainable. Economic development needs to be a top priority to ensure we are funded in the future.

• Solutions for homeless, Anita Place Tent City, crime: Maple Ridge needs to collaborate with other agencies and stakeholders and develop a viable solution. Council needs to be part of the solution take action instead of deferring and deflecting the problem. We need to have all governments and agencies come together to do their part in providing a caring and viable solution that deals with the homeless, physical and mental health, addictions and crime.

gschaffrick@gmail.com

• https://gschaffrick.wixsite.com/2018

Previous story
Robson: Says Housing First doesn’t work
Next story
Tam: Improve downtown, bring in more jobs

Just Posted

Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

#MRvotes2018: Supports atmosphere for academic learning, broad range of skill development

Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

#MRvotes2018: School facilities, supportive learning tools major issues

Pitt Meadows voters engaged in election

Advance poll numbers almost doubled

Yousef: Laws must be enforced equally, consistently

#MRvotes2018: Has been attending council the last 18 months

Tuzzi: Wants to continue Maple Ridge’s sports and arts action

#MRvotes2018: Homelessness, connected with empathy and recovery

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read