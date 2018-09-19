Onyeka Dozie says his range of experience will allow him to be a city councillor in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Solving homelessness will take collective effort, says Maple Ridge candidate

Wants to help people the way people have helped him

A Maple Ridge resident who’s been living here for more than a decade says it will take a “collective effort” to solve homelessness, ensure youth are educated and that the city grows economically.

Onyeka Dozie, a project manager, says that he was raised by a single mom and grew up in a supportive community, “to which I owe most of what I am today.

“This has motivated me to work hard towards providing opportunities to people who need them, the way I was supported many years ago.”

He adds that his work experience as a construction project manager, street-life experiences and years of volunteering has prepared him to be a councillor.

“I believe I embody strong Canadian values and have used those values to build bridges across cultures, communities and economic divides. I will continue to do this as your city councillor,” he said.

Dozie came to Canada from Nigeria in 2001. He’s been a soccer coach, president of the Port Coquitlam Business Improvement Association and served on the city’s economic advisory council.

He’s also a member of the Rotary Club in Port Coquitlam Centennial.

Dozie is also president of the Nigeria Canada Association of B.C.

