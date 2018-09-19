Solving homelessness will take collective effort, says Maple Ridge candidate

Wants to help people the way people have helped him

Onyeka Dozie says his range of experience will allow him to be a city councillor in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge resident who’s been living here for more than a decade says it will take a “collective effort” to solve homelessness, ensure youth are educated and that the city grows economically.

Onyeka Dozie, a project manager, says that he was raised by a single mom and grew up in a supportive community, “to which I owe most of what I am today.

“This has motivated me to work hard towards providing opportunities to people who need them, the way I was supported many years ago.”

He adds that his work experience as a construction project manager, street-life experiences and years of volunteering has prepared him to be a councillor.

“I believe I embody strong Canadian values and have used those values to build bridges across cultures, communities and economic divides. I will continue to do this as your city councillor,” he said.

Dozie came to Canada from Nigeria in 2001. He’s been a soccer coach, president of the Port Coquitlam Business Improvement Association and served on the city’s economic advisory council.

He’s also a member of the Rotary Club in Port Coquitlam Centennial.

Dozie is also president of the Nigeria Canada Association of B.C.