Svendsen: Follow example of Pitt Meadows, Port Moody

#MRvotes2018: Calling for equal enforcement of laws

Ryan Svendsen, for council.

• Occupation:

Firefighter.

• Political Experience/Qualifications for running:

My interest in municipal politics surged in the wake of the 2014 municipal election. Since then, I have dedicated myself to regularly attending council meetings, studying the reports to council, the Municipal Government Act, and the Maple Ridge councillor’s handbook. I’ve also met regularly with former and current councillors from Maple Ridge and throughout the Lower Mainland in an effort to learn as much as possible about being an effective councillor and representative for our community.

• Why I’m running:

I am running because I want to be the voice for young families. I want Maple Ridge to be a safe and vibrant community for everyone. Over the last four years, I believe our council has spent too much energy on the needs of small, special interest groups. I want a seat at the table to look out for the needs of the community at large. I want to see the vast amount of fees we collect from developers used to create assets the whole community can make use of for years to come.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

I place a high priority on restoring a feeling of safety in our community for our residents and businesses.

I look to communities like Pitt Meadows and Port Moody. They simply don’t tolerate the sort of behaviour we have in Maple Ridge. I would look for equal enforcement of laws within our community.

My second priority this election is attracting business and a commercial tax base. Our community needs more jobs and more shopping options. I’d like our community to go out and engage with businesses large and small, and find out what we as a community can do to draw desirable businesses to Maple Ridge.

