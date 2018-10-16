Peter Tam

Tam: Improve downtown, bring in more jobs

#MRvotes2018: Wants to look at mini houses

Peter Tam, for council.

• Occupation:

Aviation engineering system analyst

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Ran in 2011, 2015 federal elections, 2017 provincial election and 2008 municipal election. These exercises gave me a clear understanding of the boundaries and limitations of each level of governments and their relation to each other. It also allows me to establish a working relationship with our elected officials to achieve some common goals.

• Reason for running:

Apply my skills, knowledge and experience for the benefit of my community. I was an entrepreneur at age 28. At that time, I had a company with seven employees that integrated computer-aided design systems. My production company in Maple Ridge was nominated twice for business excellence: in 2008 and 2009.

I’ve been a Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce member since 2001. I have worked in corporations around the world, and currently at Nav Canada as engineering system analyst. I am currently the president of the Haney Rotary Club, and have been the area commissioner for Scouts Canada. In all these roles, I have demonstrated leadership, accountability and fiscal responsibility.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Improving our economic development by revitalizing our downtown core, and attracting businesses in order to improve commercial tax revenue and increase local jobs.

Methods to achieve this:

• Focus on providing leadership in developing innovative strategies that take advantage of our unique resources and geographic location;

• An innovation centre that can facilitate partnerships between corporate and post-secondary institutions

• Plan the infrastructure that is needed to support both the creative and high-tech industries

• Propose strategies we can use as a catalyst for expanding our eco-tourism and farming industries.

We also need find effective solutions to the homeless problem.

I also want to develop a strategy for innovative affordable housing development. Explore ideas of micro living, tiny home communities, garden suites and co-op housing.

Previous story
Shaffrick: Council needs to be part of homelessness solution
Next story
Taylor: Decide using facts, research, best practices

Just Posted

Dumore : Embraces diversity, creating change

#MRvotes2018: Supports atmosphere for academic learning, broad range of skill development

Pitt Meadows voters engaged in election

Advance poll numbers almost doubled

Bailey: More support for extracurricular activities

#MRvotes2018: School facilities, supportive learning tools major issues

Yousef: Laws must be enforced equally, consistently

#MRvotes2018: Has been attending council the last 18 months

Tuzzi: Wants to continue Maple Ridge’s sports and arts action

#MRvotes2018: Homelessness, connected with empathy and recovery

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read