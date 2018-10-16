Tam: Improve downtown, bring in more jobs

#MRvotes2018: Wants to look at mini houses

Peter Tam, for council.

• Occupation:

Aviation engineering system analyst

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Ran in 2011, 2015 federal elections, 2017 provincial election and 2008 municipal election. These exercises gave me a clear understanding of the boundaries and limitations of each level of governments and their relation to each other. It also allows me to establish a working relationship with our elected officials to achieve some common goals.

• Reason for running:

Apply my skills, knowledge and experience for the benefit of my community. I was an entrepreneur at age 28. At that time, I had a company with seven employees that integrated computer-aided design systems. My production company in Maple Ridge was nominated twice for business excellence: in 2008 and 2009.

I’ve been a Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce member since 2001. I have worked in corporations around the world, and currently at Nav Canada as engineering system analyst. I am currently the president of the Haney Rotary Club, and have been the area commissioner for Scouts Canada. In all these roles, I have demonstrated leadership, accountability and fiscal responsibility.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Improving our economic development by revitalizing our downtown core, and attracting businesses in order to improve commercial tax revenue and increase local jobs.

Methods to achieve this:

• Focus on providing leadership in developing innovative strategies that take advantage of our unique resources and geographic location;

• An innovation centre that can facilitate partnerships between corporate and post-secondary institutions

• Plan the infrastructure that is needed to support both the creative and high-tech industries

• Propose strategies we can use as a catalyst for expanding our eco-tourism and farming industries.

We also need find effective solutions to the homeless problem.

I also want to develop a strategy for innovative affordable housing development. Explore ideas of micro living, tiny home communities, garden suites and co-op housing.