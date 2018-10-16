Taylor: Decide using facts, research, best practices

Elizabeth Taylor, for council.

• Occupation:

Community health coordinator.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

Over the last decade, I have been very involved in local politics, regularly attend or watch live streamed council meetings and council workshops. Each level of government has its own responsibilities. Learning what the municipality is responsible for has been interesting. Why roads are torn up every year is due to our development process.

My qualifications for running are in-depth knowledge of how our municipality operates. I have an understanding of our city’s unique history and core values, extensive experience with social issues and a strong belief in building an inclusive community. Addiction and mental health access have drastically changed in the last decade. Most of the candidates are truly lacking an understanding of these complex issues.

I am an innovative problem-solver, an avid researcher with common sense and integrity.

• Reason for running:

Maple Ridge citizens deserve councillors they can trust. Councillors who make decisions based on facts, research and best practices. Honesty and integrity in decisions that are in the best interests of the city and our diverse citizens.

Many young families have moved here. They are our future. We lack family physicians and activities for children that are accessible. Most residents are commuting, we need to get moving and attracting employers to our community.

There is division in our community that is stopping us from moving forward. We should enable town hall meetings in every area and discuss issues respectfully, not on social media.

We need to explore affordable housing options and to bring some vitality to our city.

We need improvements to our transit, develop a better transportation corridor, amenities, recreation and community spaces. Our growth is overshadowing our heritage and unique community. Councils have continually disregarded our indigenous people, our equestrian industry, agriculture, and the need for infrastructure. Our lack of a waste management system has caused major harm to our environment and wildlife.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Homelessness and amenities/infrastructure: Complex societal issues need a multi-pronged approach to remedy. We need to work with BC Housing and Fraser Health Authority to legally get people housed.

Law and Order is a TV show, not reality. Start some communal gatherings like a stone soup, invite partnerships with the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations and YMCA. Envision Financial does an amazing Music in The Park in Mission.

Maple Ridge Community Services is an incredible agency doing great things for our youth, seniors and families. We need to work together to improve our city.

We need to protect our dwindling farmland.