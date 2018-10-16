Tuzzi: Wants to continue Maple Ridge’s sports and arts action

Michael Tuzzi, for council.

• Occupation:

In between jobs at the moment.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

My qualifications are that I’ve lived here for 21 years and want to see the very best being done for the people of Maple Ridge.

• Reason for running:

As above, I would like to ensure that the great standard of living we enjoy continues for the citizens of Maple Ridge. I plan to continually consult with them to see where improvements can be made.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Homelessness: I would like to ensure we do all we can to create housing for them and address every possibility in terms of addiction recovery so there is accountability when shelters are constructed. We need to tie in the homeless issue with empathy and recovery.

• Arts and sports: Maple Ridge has been doing a great job of promoting the arts and associated events and I want to see this continue and improve where we can. My kids grew up involved in hockey, soccer, dance, and gymnastics. We must continue to promote all these.