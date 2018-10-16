Yamamoto: Bring more community programming into schools

Elaine Yamamoto, for trustee.

• Occupation:

Literacy outreach coordinator, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows’ Katzie Community Literacy Committee (seven years advocacy an d program provision);

Administrator, Hive Neighbourhood Centre, Eric Langton elementary (eight years bringing community programming into the school);

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I am a mother of three students, and a 19-year resident of Maple Ridge with deep roots in this area, where my grandparents were pioneers. My International Relations degree (UofT), led to years working in government and business, but my passion is for education and community development.

• Reason for running:

My personal strengths:

• a strong belief in the public-school system, and the SD42 vision and mission;

• an open, friendly and caring disposition;

• well-honed negotiation and advocacy skills; and

• a collaborative approach.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

My priorities are to bring more community programming into schools to support School District No. 42 students and families; to alleviate school overcrowding by advocating to senior governments; and, providing additional, early support for children reading below grade level.

• Email: yamamoto.sd42@gmail.com

• Cell: 604-363-517.1

•Facebook: Elaine Yamamoto for Trustee SD42.

• website: www.elaineyamamoto.ca